Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Rises By 31.5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $40.47. 432,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $73.48.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

