Short Interest in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rises By 30.6%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.37. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 61,367 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

