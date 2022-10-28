Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 29.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 157,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

