Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 29.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Greenland Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 157,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.75.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.