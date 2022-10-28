Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Drops By 98.1%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

HTHIY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,130. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

Featured Stories

