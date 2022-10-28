Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Grows By 82.0%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.