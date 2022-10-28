Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Rises By 72.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 692,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Iberdrola has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.32.
Iberdrola Company Profile
