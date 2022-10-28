Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Rises By 72.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 692,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Iberdrola has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.32.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

