Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 262.2%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the September 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

