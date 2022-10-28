Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 262.2%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the September 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
