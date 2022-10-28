Short Interest in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Rises By 62.7%

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kalera Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Kalera Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,999,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,538,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Kalera Public has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kalera Public will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kalera Public Company Profile

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

See Also

