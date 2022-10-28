Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expands By 43.6%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KRNY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 321,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.12%.

KRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

