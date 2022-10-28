Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rises By 101.6%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the September 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 340.8 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $11.73 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

