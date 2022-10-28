Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Drops By 77.4%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LVAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

Recommended Stories

