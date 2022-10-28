Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Increases By 57.0%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Logiq Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of LGIQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

