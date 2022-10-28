Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Increases By 34.2%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 30,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,499. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

