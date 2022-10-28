Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 52.1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Nanobiotix Trading Down 1.5 %
Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
