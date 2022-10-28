Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 52.1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 1.5 %

Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

