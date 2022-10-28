Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Drops By 50.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 108,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,990. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

