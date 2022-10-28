Short Interest in Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Declines By 55.6%

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance
NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
