Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Increases By 93.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ONBPO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 4,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPO)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.