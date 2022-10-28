Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Increases By 93.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ONBPO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 4,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

