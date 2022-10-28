Short Interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Drops By 21.0%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. 87,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,741. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

