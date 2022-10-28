Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 69.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 36,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

