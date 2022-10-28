Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 517.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 517.4% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SNPHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.79.
