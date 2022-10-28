Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 517.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 517.4% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

