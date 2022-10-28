Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Decreases By 17.6%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $13.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,721.99. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Seaboard by 71.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 3.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

