Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Declines By 74.0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 652,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

SONN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

