Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Expands By 1,145.9%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 1,145.9% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 68,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

