Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Drops By 20.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.8 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.