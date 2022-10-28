Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Drops By 20.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.8 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

