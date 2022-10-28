Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 291.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
Shares of TCCPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.