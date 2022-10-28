Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 291.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

