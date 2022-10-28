Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Drops By 17.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

