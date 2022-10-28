Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 91.3%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

