Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 91.3%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
