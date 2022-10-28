Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 237.1%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.25. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.