Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Drops By 29.6%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

In related news, CFO Penna Domenic Della acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,731.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 110,282 shares of company stock valued at $57,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 17,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 30.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

