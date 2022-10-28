Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declines By 19.3%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Price Performance

VBNK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

