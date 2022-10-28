Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 60.4%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Vincerx Pharma

In other news, Director Christopher P. Lowe purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,371. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.