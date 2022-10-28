Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Decreases By 21.1%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:WJRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

