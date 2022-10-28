Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Decreases By 58.7%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

X Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of XYF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 23,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

