Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 193.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the September 30th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of YGRAF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.