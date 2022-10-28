ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 88.9% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 38.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

