Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.75 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $169.75 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021606 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00269053 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00121879 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00720606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00555534 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00232091 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,320,832,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
