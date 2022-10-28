Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

TSE:SIA opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$871.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

