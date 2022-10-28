Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.30 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,765. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.79. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

