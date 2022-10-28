Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,503.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $25.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Signify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

