Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading Up 0.7%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 236.75 and last traded at 228.04. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at 226.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKFOF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

