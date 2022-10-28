Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.10% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,414. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.