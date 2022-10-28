Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.89.

SMPL traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 11,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

