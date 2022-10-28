SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $55.94 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,605.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,607,593.3613205 with 1,115,941,559.5738678 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04931992 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,016,577.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

