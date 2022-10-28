SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 594,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $99.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

