SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after buying an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,477. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

