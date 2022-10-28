SmartFi Price Hits $1.00 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $16,944.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,384.70 or 0.30880677 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

