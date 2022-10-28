SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.67

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 72606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

