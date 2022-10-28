Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stake Raised by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Smith-Midland makes up 14.1% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 20.35% of Smith-Midland worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMID traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

