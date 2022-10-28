Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 90.5% in October

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

