Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 90.5% in October

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
