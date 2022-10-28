Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 3,700.0% in October

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. 17,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Smurfit Kappa Group

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.